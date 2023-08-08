Prince Harry will no longer be referred to as "His Royal Highness" on his family's website.

The U.K. news outlet Express noticed on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was called "His Royal Highness" twice in his bio on the royals' website, despite stepping down from senior royal duties in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and relinquishing that title. However, by Tuesday, those references had been removed from the website in reference to Harry.

The Express reported last week that the royal website did not appear to have been completely updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.

In response to the report, Buckingham Palace told the outlet, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

Not long after Meghan, 42, and Harry, 38, announced that they would no longer be working senior members of the royal family, the Palace released a statement regarding the couple's new titles. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," said the statement.

Meghan and Harry, who now reside in Montecito, California, are still formally referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

And despite stepping away from his royal duties and amid a rift with his father, King Charles II, and his brother, Prince William, Harry retains his place in the line of succession to the throne. He holds the fifth spot behind William, as well as his brother and Kate Middleton's three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

