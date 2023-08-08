Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lined up their next project. The couple's Archewell Productions is set to adapt the bestselling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake as part of their partnership with Netflix.

The book's author, Carley Fortune, gushed over the news in a post on Instagram.

"I never thought I’d be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I’m doing it from the cottage where it all began," she captioned a selfie, in which she's holding a hard cover copy of the book. "I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible."

A spokesperson for Penguin Random House -- the publishing house that also released Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare -- confirmed the news to Forbes on Monday. The outlet notes that several of the themes in Meet Me at the Lake share similarities to Harry and Meghan's own lives, including the childhood trauma of losing a parent in a car crash -- as Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana -- and postpartum struggles -- which Meghan previously opened up about in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to a plot synopsis for the book on GoodReads, Meet Me at the Lake is the fictional story of Fern Brookbanks and Will Baxter, who share a whirlwind adventure in Toronto before going their separate ways. They meet again, 10 years later, when Fern is running her mother's lakeside resort in her hometown.

While Penguin Random House did not confirm how much Archewell Productions spent on the film rights for the project, The Sun estimated that it could be as much as $3.8 million (£3 million).

It was back in September 2020 that Harry and Meghan's production deal with Netflix was revealed. The couple signed on to produce films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The content was expected to focus on stories and issues they're passionate about and highlight issues that their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

And though Meghan will be working as a producer, the former Suits star has no plans to return to her acting roots.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

They also opened up about how parenthood has affected their choices after welcoming their son, Archie, in 2019. They have since grown their family with the addition of daughter Lilibet in 2021.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," their statement read.

The couple released their six-episode Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, last year.

News of Harry and Meghan's new project comes shortly after they parted ways with Spotify in June, ending Meghan's Archetypes podcast after just one season.

Meanwhile, amid a year filled with ups and downs for the pair, rumors of a split between Meghan and Harry began swirling in July after multiple outlets -- here and across the pond -- reported a rift between the couple and even allegations that Harry rented out a hotel room to get away from the Duchess of Sussex.

Despite the rumors, ET royal expert Katie Nicholl said the pair have been "presenting a very united front," adding that she sees no evidence of a rift between them.

Speaking to ET, the author of The New Royals said it's easy to see why some folks might think something is amiss, but it's her experience that the couple has a genuine and authentic spark.

"Whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close -- [they have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic. However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here," Nicholl said. "[The book has] left a bad taste in people's mouths. It's further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them."

"And I think it was very notable that in the run-up to the launch of his autobiography, he had all the publicity and Meghan was noticeable by her absence," she continued. "And that was really the first time we've seen a divide between them because up until then they've very much been a partnership, and at this crucial moment where Harry's doing the boldest and possibly bravest thing of his life, she's not there for him. And that has continued and led to more rumors of a split, of a split being on the horizon ... and yet, there is no evidence. They're presenting a very united front."

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seen ‘Laughing and Smiling’ Amid Divorce Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

See Meghan Markle's Pre-Birthday Date Night With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Ups and Downs Amid Challenging Year

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shout Out Their Kids During Surprise Call

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show 'No Evidence' of a Split Amid Rumors

Watch Prince Harry Surprise Princess Diana Award Recipients

Related Gallery