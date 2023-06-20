Several prominent voices are speaking out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of the recent news that they've stepped away from their Spotify deal.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex backed out of their $20 million deal with the music and podcast streaming service, Bill Simmons, who sold his The Ringer podcast to Spotify in 2020 and is also Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at the company, called Harry and Meghan "f**king grifters" on his eponymous podcast on Friday.

"The f**king grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them," he said. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."

Last week, ET confirmed the news that Harry and Meghan were ending their Archetypes podcast with Spotify after one season.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement to ET.

A source also told ET, "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

Simmons isn't the only one speaking out against Harry. Kelly Osbourne appeared on the I've Had It podcast, where she brought up the royal during a segment titled "Hit It or Had It."

When asked about Harry's father, King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Camilla, Osbourne replied, "Hit it, it's new, it's different. Let them try it out and see what they can make of it."

When one of the podcast hosts mentioned that she didn't like that Charles didn't seat Harry in the front row at his coronation, Osbourne disagreed, slamming the father of two.

"I think Harry's a f**king t**t. I do. He's a f**king t**t," she said. "He's a whining, complaining, woe is me, I'm the only one who's ever had mental problems. 'My life was so hard,' everybody's f**king life is hard. You were the prince of a god d**n county who dressed up as a f**king Nazi and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it."

Harry and Meghan have been estranged from the royal family since their decision to step down as senior members and relocate to California. Though they returned to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, only led to further divides.

Amid the rift, Harry attended his father's May 2023 coronation solo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Invited to Royal Event Amid 'Strained' Relationship (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Missed Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Podcast Won't Be Renewed by Spotify

How Prince William and King Charles Feel About Prince Harry Testifying

Related Gallery