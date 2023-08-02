Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some special love for future leaders in technology!

In a new video, shared by the Responsible Youth Technology Fund, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised some of the teens who were acknowledged by the organization for their work in creating safe digital spaces with a phone call.

In the video, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, sat in the backyard of their home in Montecito, California as they called some of the inaugural winners of the grants, which were given on behalf of their foundation, Archewell.

Harry and Meghan spoke with young innovators Tazin Khan, Trisha Prabhu, Emma Lambke, Sam Hiner, and Sneha Revanur during personal phone calls, in which they congratulated them and thanked them for the work they are doing to keep the web safe and accessible for multiple communities.

In a special moment, Harry and Meghan thanked a recipient for their organization on behalf of their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, who will see the results of the work in the future.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful," the Spare author said.

Meghan chimed in with a laugh, "They don’t know it yet, but they will!"

The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund announced 26 people and organizations who were awarded with a total of $2 million "to support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world." Archewell is a founding member of the initiative and serves on the advisory committee.

Harry and Meghan's recent surprise video comes a month after the duke popped in to personally congratulate Diana Award recipients at the Conversations for Change seminar in Los Angeles. The Diana Award, named after the late Princess Diana, is the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

