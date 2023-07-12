The 2023 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were revealed Wednesday morning. As the casts of Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso celebrated their latest Emmy nominations, others were left scratching their heads.

Amid an overwhelming number of TV shows and acting performances eligible for consideration in the past 12 months, there were bound to be shocking Emmy snubs from the Television Academy (Selena Gomez! 1923 and Yellowstone!). But on the other end of the stick, there were several nice surprises (Beef! Obi-Wan Kenobi! The Bear!) for TV fans to hang their hat on. And with a handful of outgoing shows signing off for good, the TV Academy chose to honor Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel instead ofAtlanta.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, A Black Lady Sketch Show) and TV Academy chair Frank Scherma were on hand to announce the nominees in the main categories during the live virtual ceremony.

The Emmy nominations announcement comes during a turbulent time for Hollywood as the writers' strike continues on in its 10th week and actors threaten to join the picket lines if a new deal does not come to pass by the 11:59 p.m. PT Wednesday extended deadline. A few of the sticking points actors are fighting for are improved compensation and benefits, residuals that reflect the value of their contributions amid the expansion of streaming services and regulated use of artificial intelligence.

ET breaks down the biggest TV surprises and snubs of the 2023 Emmy nominations below.

SURPRISES

All the Beef Adoration

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun's rage-filled Netflix comedy was one of the lucky recipients on Emmy nomination morning, snagging an impressive 13 total noms, including five for acting. Wong and Yeun both became first-time Emmy nominees with their lead acting nominations with Beef, while their co-stars Maria Bello, Young Mazino and Joseph Lee also scored. Additionally, the well-received limited series will vie for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as directing, writing and casting prizes, among others, at the Emmys. — Philiana Ng

The First-Timers Club

There were also plenty of notable new faces recognized for their acting work on the small screen, earning their first Emmy nominations Wednesday. They include Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Dominique Fishback for Swarm, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun for Beef, Aubrey Plaza for White Lotus, Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy, Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, Taron Egerton for Black Bird and Alan Ruck for Succession. — P.N.

Obi-Wan (and Star Wars!)

Following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian's 2021 nominations, which were a franchise first, the TV Academy's love for Star Wars continued this year. Andor landed eight nods, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. (Leading man Diego Luna was snubbed in the acting category, however.) And Obi-Wan Kenobi surprised some with five nominations of its own, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. — Meredith B. Kile

Jury Duty Charms the Emmys

The verdict is in, and Jury Duty has officially cemented its place as a groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon with multiple Emmy nominations. Considering the overwhelmingly positive response the series has seen since it premiered in April, it’s no surprise that the love translated to some serious Emmy recognition. The Amazon Freevee mockumentary scored nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for James Marsden, as well as snagging nominations for best writing and casting. The newcomer comedy is up against powerhouse series like Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Wednesday. — Mekishana Pierre

SNUBS

Neither 1923 nor Yellowstone Rope in the Emmys

Taylor Sheridan may have two popular shows on his hands, but not at the TV Academy, as neither Yellowstone nor its prequel series, 1923, were able to garner an Emmy nomination on Wednesday morning. Considering the star wattage on 1923, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren (which some considered a frontrunner to be included for her lead role as matriarch Claire Dutton) leading the charge, there was chatter that it had the best shot at breaking through at the Emmys. But it turned out not to be the case as the competition was too fierce. — P.N.

Kevin Costner Lands a Goose Egg

To say it's been a tumultuous time for outgoing Yellowstone star Kevin Costner may be an understatement as questions surround his exit and as he's embroiled in a divorce battle. Unfortunately for him, that continued Wednesday after he failed to land an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination for the popular series. After winning the Golden Globe in January, it seemed possible that Costner could squeeze in. But with an already competitive category, it turned out to be too tall a task as the Paramount Network series prepares to wrap up in the second half of the fifth season. — P.N.

Where's the Harrison Ford Love?

Harrison Ford had a striking chance at being a double Emmy nominee for his comedy and drama roles on Apple TV+'s Shrinking, where he plays Jason Segel's mentor, and on Paramount+'s 1923, where he leads the Yellowstone prequel opposite Helen Mirren as Jacob Dutton, respectively. However, the 80-year-old Indiana Jones star was left on the outside looking in as he continues to seek out his first career Emmy nomination. — P.N.

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin Miss for Only Murders

For the second year in a row, Selena Gomez has been omitted from the Emmys’ Lead Actress in a Comedy race for her work on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Although the star is nominated as an executive producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category (her second in a row), her acting snub is notable, considering she’s a pivotal star in the comedy series alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Martin was also snubbed in the lead actor category, whereas Short snagged a nom for his role in the series. — M.P.

Harry & Meghan Come Up Empty

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scoring a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award nomination for their hit Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the couple’s debut docuseries did not see any love from the Emmys this year. The six-part series documented the couple’s love story and the circumstances surrounding their dramatic split from the monarchy in 2020. The Emmys snub comes soon after the couple’s podcast, Archetypes, was axed by audio provider Spotify. — M.P.

Elizabeth Olsen Left Out in the Cold

Despite a riveting performance, Elizabeth Olsen failed to nab an Emmys nomination for her role as the real-life murderer Candy Montgomery in Love & Death. The Max series was the second limited project to retell the axe-wielding tale, premiering after 2022's Candy with Jessica Biel, which also failed to nab any Emmy noms. Love & Death only earned a single nomination: Jesse Plemons for supporting actor. — M.P.

Mekishana Pierre and Meredith B. Kile contributed to this story.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside the 2022 Emmys After-Parties: Zendaya's Outfit Change and More

Emmys 2022: Here's What You Didn't See on TV

Sheryl Lee Ralph 'Had No Idea' How Much Her Emmys Speech Would Mean

Emmys 2022: All the Must-See Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery