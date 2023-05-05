After ET reported that Kevin Costner was set to leave Yellowstone after the end of season 5, Paramount Network has revealed that the series will end in November, following the release of its remaining episodes. The Yellowstone franchise is far from over, however, with a new, untitled sequel series from creator Taylor Sheridan set to follow by the end of this year.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits -- from 1883 to Tulsa King -- and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

While no cast was confirmed at this time, the sequel series is believed to be led by Matthew McConaughey, who McCarthy previously revealed is set to star in a Yellowstone extension. However, no other details about that series have been announced.

What ET does know is that the new series will premiere in December on Paramount Network, and then on Paramount+ at a later date. This will follow what is being described as the "epic, final cycle" of Yellowstone, which will close out season 5 with new episodes in November.

According to Paramount, the first half of season 5 broke records, garnering over 17 million total viewers.

ET has reached out to Costner's reps about his participation in the remaining episodes of Yellowstone season 5.

