Prince Harry is carrying on his late mother's legacy. Last month, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex surprised Diana Award recipients at the Conversations for Change seminar in Los Angeles.

The Diana Award, named after the late Princess Diana, is the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

To celebrate their accomplishments, Harry surprised four 2023 Diana Award recipients with their certificates.

He went on to participate in the seminar, which was led by Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu and aimed to bring young people together around a key social issue. Throughout the conversation, participants explored alumni and recipients' inspirational work, inequality and the online world.

Kativhu shared a behind-the-scenes look at the event on Instagram, noting that it "was so special and featured global Changemakers and also supporters of youth dotted around the room."



"We touched on social media, social justice, inequality and how to combat burn out while advocating for the incredibly important topics that many of the youth around the table have dedicated their lives to," she wrote, adding that the event was "an incredible thing to have been a part of!"

In addition to attending the Los Angeles event, Harry delivered a personal video message to the 2023 Diana Award recipients, which was played during the June ceremony. His brother, Prince William, also recorded a video message for the occasion.

