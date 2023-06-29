Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cut their final ties with the United Kingdom!

The palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially vacated their home at Frogmore Cottage. Per Sky News, Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the Privy Purse, told reporters, "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. "We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here."

Stevens also noted Harry and Meghan's previous renovations to the home saying, "Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

When asked if Prince Andrew would be moving into the now-vacated home, which was gifted to the pair by Queen Elizabeth II following their 2018 wedding, Stevens said that they will not be discussing leasing matters.

In March, ET confirmed that King Charles II evicted Harry and Meghan from the residence following the release of Harry's telling memoir, Spare.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

At the time, it was reported that Charles was offering the residence to his brother, Prince Andrew.

The move came after Charles took away Andrew's access to his former apartment and office inside Buckingham Palace. The decision came more than three years after Andrew stepped back from public duties and was later stripped of his royal patronages amid controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied.

Frogmore Cottage became Harry and Meghan's official residence in 2018 following their royal wedding. The couple began renovations on the home, costing taxpayers an upwards of $2 million. However, following their move to California in 2020, the duke and duchess paid back the money. Frogmore has been the only place for the couple to have adequate security for them and their young children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. Although they travel with their own private security, the residence is covered by the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit.

The Frogmore Cottage move comes amid more shakeups with Harry and Meghan. Last week, it was announced the pair parted ways with Spotify -- and Meghan's Archetypes podcast would no longer continue.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement to ET.

