Taylor Swift Pens Sweet Personal Note for Alicia Keys' Son Genesis: See What She Wrote
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, and Taylor Swift are the cutest BFFs!
Alicia documented her outing at Taylor's Eras tour stop in Los Angeles over the weekend, sharing her 8-year-old's excitement at seeing the superstar perform in a TikTok video.
The clip shows Alicia -- who shares Genesis and his big brother, Egypt, 12, with husband Swizz Beatz -- and her son dancing during the concert, and meeting Taylor backstage where she gave Genesis a kiss on the cheek, one of her signature friendship bracelets and a personalized handwritten note.
Alicia read the note for the camera: "Gen, hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."
"Big love to Taylor Swift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores you," Alicia captioned her TikTok.
Part of Alicia's video also included a throwback of Taylor and Genesis sharing a sweet greeting at the iHeartRadio Music Awards back in 2019 -- proof that their adorable friendship has stood the test of time.
Alicia and Genesis are far from the only celebs that have turned out for Taylor's Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium.
Other A-list attendees have included Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Adams and many more.
See more in the video below!
