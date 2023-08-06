Taylor Swift Continues to Rock Her 6-Night Eras Tour Run in L.A.: Here's Every Celeb Who Went
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
'Jersey Shore' Cast Dishes on Alleged Rudest Celebrity Encounters
Mady Gosselin Accuses Brother Collin of 'Hateful and Violent' Be…
Hailee Steinfeld Makes Out With NFL Pro Josh Allen on Romantic G…
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Celine Dion's Sister Gives Health Update on Singer’s Battle With…
Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl
Selena Gomez's Dating Red Flags Make Her Cringe on TikTok
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Saved Their Relationship (So…
Angus Cloud Death: Mother Reports ‘Possible Overdose’ on 911 Call
Lisa Vanderpump Bids Goodbye to PUMP Restaurant as 'Vanderpump R…
Ice-T Slams Conspiracy Theories About Jamie Foxx After Hospitali…
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey Cried Watching Film (Exclusiv…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marri…
Taylor Swift touched down in the City of Angels on Thursday, and she's been getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans over the course of her 6-night Eras Tour run.
The "Anti-Hero" singer kicked off her string of star-studded performances in Los Angeles on Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The acclaimed artist and her lauded tour drew a massive number of fans to the grand arena, which housed over 100,000 Swifties on Thursday evening, as she belted out some of her massive hit singles.
The opening night of the Los Angeles run also predictably drew a huge crowd of Hollywood's heavy hitters -- who also happen to love Swift. Many stars took to social media ahead of Thursday's big show to share their excitement for getting to attend.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a photo of the specially decorated ensemble she created to pay tribute to both Swift and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. Her jean jacket featured a photo of the Lakers legend surprising Swift on stage during her concert at the Staples Center in 2015.
At Thursday's concert, Swift surprised Vanessa and Kobe's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, with her "22" hat and a sweet hug from the stage during the show.
Meanwhile, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita got in on the Swiftie craze by making friendship bracelets to trade with other friends at her shows.
"Justin told me I have to make these for the @taylorswift #erastour tonight," Ferguson captioned a photo of himself wearing several handmade bracelets. "I am 47 years old but I don't want to be underprepared."
The friendship bracelets seemed to be a popular trend among Swift's famous fans just as they are among her legion of diehard followers.
Apart from Ferguson, many other stars showed off their bracelets on social media, including Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Michelle Gellar and even Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome.
@keatkeatonthebeat we’re ready for you taylor ✨ #erastour#erastouroutfits#rarebeauty♬ original sound - 🤍🎧
The official account for the Eras Tour also shared the news that friendship bracelets had been placed on every single seat in SoFi Stadium for the night's show, so everyone could get in on the fun.
Here's a look at all the other celebs who have thus far attended one of Swift's celebrated shows since they kicked off last week.
Channing Tatum (who rocked an adorable 'Anti-Hero' themed T-shirt for the occasion)
Emma Roberts
Alicia Keys
Lupita Nyong'o with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Darren Criss
Ashley Tisdale
Seth Green
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their Family
Hilary Duff
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams
Jennie Garth
James Marsden
Woody Harrelson
Allison Holker
Jesse McCartney
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn
Lily Rabe
Gayle King
Karamo Brown
Max Greenfield and Hunter Schafer
Lana Condor
Sofia Vergara
Vanessa Lachey
Kaitlyn Dever
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Alicia Keys
Other celebs who have thus fat attended one of the Los Angeles concerts included Aly Raisman, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Dylan Mulvaney, Dixie D’Amelio, Danny Pudi, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Drew, Lizzy McAlpine, Babyface, Loren Gray, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, Molly Shannon, Katie Couric, among numerous others.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department weighed in on the massive popularity of the show and the security presence, stating that the "massive influx" of concertgoers required them to increase police presence at metro stations and on public transit.
"The (sheriff's) department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department, will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium," the LASD stated. "The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro system."
Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as Swift recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.
ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.
TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.
Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Taylor Swift Could Face Fines After Santa Clara Concerts Break Curfew
Taylor Swift Gives Over $5 Million to Eras Tour Truckers and More
Taylor Swift's Concert Caused Earthquake-Level Seismic Activity
The Surprising Way Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number
Taylor Swift Cracks Up During Song Rumored to Be About Kanye West