Taylor Swift touched down in the City of Angels on Thursday, and she's been getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans over the course of her 6-night Eras Tour run.

The "Anti-Hero" singer kicked off her string of star-studded performances in Los Angeles on Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The acclaimed artist and her lauded tour drew a massive number of fans to the grand arena, which housed over 100,000 Swifties on Thursday evening, as she belted out some of her massive hit singles.

The opening night of the Los Angeles run also predictably drew a huge crowd of Hollywood's heavy hitters -- who also happen to love Swift. Many stars took to social media ahead of Thursday's big show to share their excitement for getting to attend.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a photo of the specially decorated ensemble she created to pay tribute to both Swift and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. Her jean jacket featured a photo of the Lakers legend surprising Swift on stage during her concert at the Staples Center in 2015.

At Thursday's concert, Swift surprised Vanessa and Kobe's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, with her "22" hat and a sweet hug from the stage during the show.

Meanwhile, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita got in on the Swiftie craze by making friendship bracelets to trade with other friends at her shows.

"Justin told me I have to make these for the @taylorswift #erastour tonight," Ferguson captioned a photo of himself wearing several handmade bracelets. "I am 47 years old but I don't want to be underprepared."

The friendship bracelets seemed to be a popular trend among Swift's famous fans just as they are among her legion of diehard followers.

Apart from Ferguson, many other stars showed off their bracelets on social media, including Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Michelle Gellar and even Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome.

Mindy Kaling spotted with a ‘1989’ shirt at Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour show tonight in LA. pic.twitter.com/39O6lHFj9H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2023

🎥| @BrieLarson is attending the concert in LA



"TAYLOR"pic.twitter.com/ObgS0FOIgx — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 4, 2023

The official account for the Eras Tour also shared the news that friendship bracelets had been placed on every single seat in SoFi Stadium for the night's show, so everyone could get in on the fun.

🚨| Bracelets are being placed at each individual seat for tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Los Angeles, California! #TSTheErasTour#LATSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/W7s1sYbEgF — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 4, 2023

Here's a look at all the other celebs who have thus far attended one of Swift's celebrated shows since they kicked off last week.

Channing Tatum (who rocked an adorable 'Anti-Hero' themed T-shirt for the occasion)

🚨| Channing Tatum is wearing an “Anti-Hero” themed t-shirt at tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Los Angeles, California! #TSTheErasTour#LATSTheErasTour



“IT’S ME, HI! I’M THE DAD IT’S ME!” pic.twitter.com/dFLQEuFrJO — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 6, 2023

Emma Roberts

Alicia Keys

🚨| Alicia Keys attended last night’s show of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Los Angeles, California! #TSTheErasTour#LATSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/2StpaFLcpc — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 6, 2023

Lupita Nyong'o with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Darren Criss

Ashley Tisdale

SoFi and PEOPLE host Ashley Tisdale at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party.

#LATSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/u7nsZueCkN — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 4, 2023

Seth Green

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their Family

Hilary Duff

Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

Jennie Garth

James Marsden

james marsden at the eras tour looking dilfaliciois tonight’s a good night pic.twitter.com/aASjm6ICSi — emmie eras 8/7! (@cuntryder) August 6, 2023

Woody Harrelson

📲| James Marsden, Woody Harrelson, Jesse McCartney & Sarah Gellar attending today's concert pic.twitter.com/uwccCJtvmw — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 6, 2023

Allison Holker

Jesse McCartney

Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

📸 | @PaulaAbdul with Scott, Andrea and Vince Vaughn via Instagram



— “What a SHOW @taylorswift13! 😍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 It was lovely to see Taylor’s parents Scott & Andrea, Vince Vaughn and so many other familiar faces. ♥️ #LATSTheErasTour” pic.twitter.com/5VMdSKw2QX — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 6, 2023

Lily Rabe

Gayle King

Karamo Brown

Max Greenfield and Hunter Schafer

Lana Condor

Sofia Vergara

Vanessa Lachey

Kaitlyn Dever

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Alicia Keys

Other celebs who have thus fat attended one of the Los Angeles concerts included Aly Raisman, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Dylan Mulvaney, Dixie D’Amelio, Danny Pudi, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Drew, Lizzy McAlpine, Babyface, Loren Gray, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, Molly Shannon, Katie Couric, among numerous others.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department weighed in on the massive popularity of the show and the security presence, stating that the "massive influx" of concertgoers required them to increase police presence at metro stations and on public transit.

"The (sheriff's) department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department, will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium," the LASD stated. "The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro system."

Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as Swift recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.

ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.

TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.

Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

