It's nice to have a friendship like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's! At Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards, the longtime best friends spent the night cheering each other on.

When Gomez and Rema won the Best Afrobeats award for their song "Calm Down," Swift was seen expressing her pride for her pal. Swift danced and waved her hands in the air as Gomez accepted her award on stage.

Earlier in the night, Swift was named the winner of the Best Pop award. Gomez was caught on camera standing the whole time as Swift gave her first acceptance speech of the night.

Later, the besties posed together for photos. Gomez stunned in a red gown in the pics, while Swift looked straight out of her Reputation era in a black dress with a thigh-high slit.

In one shot, Gomez stood next to Swift, with her arms around the "Karma" singer.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

Another photo featured the women excitedly embracing, presumably after one of Swift's wins was announced.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

The pop star powerhouses have been supporting each other for years. Last month, Gomez spent quality time with her little sister, Gracie, at Swift’s concert. Later that same month, Swift supported Gomez's new song, "Single Soon."

Swift, who is nominated for eight awards, has already taken home the Song of the Year trophy. She's up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and more at Tuesday's ceremony. Meanwhile, Gomez and Rema lost the Song of the Year award to Swift, but are still up for the Best Collaboration recognition.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

