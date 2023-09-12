Taylor Swift makes the VMAs shimmer. The pop icon graced the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Tuesday in bejeweled fashion.

Swift arrived wearing a black halter dress by Versace complete with gold jewels. She paired the stunning gown, which featured a thigh-high slit, with shimmering gold and silver necklaces and strappy black stilettos.

The singer kept her beauty look simple, wearing her curly hair in a half-up, half-down look, and foregoing her usual red lip in favor of a more neutral peach option.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The VMAs come amid a brief hiatus from Swift's global The Eras Tour, which is set to resume on Nov. 17 in Brazil. But first, Swift is gearing up for her Eras Tour concert documentary to hit theaters on Oct. 13, and the release of her 1989 (Taylor's Version) re-recorded album on Oct. 27.

Just last month, Swift poked fun at the infamous 2009 VMAs incident when Kanye West got on stage to grab the spotlight (and mic) from her in a moment that has become an indelible culture memory. During a performance in Mexico City on Aug. 26, Swift was speaking to the crowd when they began chanting and cheering uproariously. An appreciative and graceful Swift quipped in the moment, "Wow, people chanting your name, it's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."

The 33-year-old songstress is up for 11 awards as this year's most-nominated artist at the VMAs. She'll be vying for a historic repeat of last year's Video of the Year victory after becoming the only artist to have won three times in the highly coveted category.

Among the other top nominees this year are SZA, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith.

Minaj is returning to the VMAs stage this year as both the evening's emcee and for a performance of her new single, "Last Time I Saw You." She is among an impressive list of performers, including Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who will be honored with the Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award, will both also perform during the award show for the first time in nearly two decades.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: