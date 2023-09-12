And the 2023 Video of the Year is...

Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero!"

Swift continued her winning night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, winning the night's biggest prize after also taking home Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Video and Best Direction.

The singer took the stage with her creative team for the video -- editor Chancler Haynes and cinematographer Rina Yang -- crediting them with helping her craft and direct the award-winning video.

"This is unbelievable," she marveled. "The fact that his is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

"I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience, and we're not even halfway done," she added, referencing her record-breaking Eras Tour. "It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime, this past year."

There were seven nominees for the highly coveted award this year -- Swift beat out Doja Cat's "Attention," Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire," Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," SZA's "Kill Bill."

Considered a top honor at the Video Music Awards, previous Video of the Year winners include Swift's "Bad Blood," Beyoncé's "Formation," Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," and the late Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Among the many awards handed out tonight, Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs are heading home with top honors as they are the 2023 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Global Icon Award recipients.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest names in music have kept fans entertained throughout the night with performances, including Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, and Lil Wayne, who returned to the VMA stage for the first time in more than a decade.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: