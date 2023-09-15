Sharon Osbourne is counting her blessings. The 70-year-old reality star shared a rare photo of Kelly Osbourne's baby boy, Sidney, in a sweet shot that includes all five of her grandchildren.

"My Cup Runneth Over ❤️," she captioned the cute pic, in which she holds Sidney, the youngest of the group, and Jack Osbourne's 14-month-old daughter, Maple Artemis, in her lap. She's flanked on either side by Jack's older daughters: 5-year-old Minnie Theodora, 7-year-old Andy Rose and 10-year-old Pearl.

Jack shares Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart and his other three children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Kelly welcomed her son with boyfriend Sid Wilson, of the band Slipknot, in late 2022. It was Sharon who spilled the beans of the newborn's arrival during a January 2023 episode of her British chat show, The Talk, revealing his name but adding that Kelly "won't let a picture go out of him." The comment seemingly prompted Kelly to respond with a statement on Instagram, writing, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

To date, Kelly has only posted one photo of her little guy. In the adorable snapshot, baby Sidney wears a bat costume in apparent reference to grandfather Ozzy Osbourne's infamous 1982 incident with his band, Black Sabbath, in which he bit the head off a live bat while on stage.

The famous family has been back together in the spotlight with the launch of their newly revamped The Osbournes Podcast, and an anticipated return to reality TV with the 10-part BBC docuseries Home to Roost. The series was announced in 2022 and is said to be chronicling the family's recent move back to the U.K. after leaving Los Angeles.

Sharon's time spent with her family is undoubtedly precious, as the media personality last year suffered a medical emergency that left her unconscious. The moments before her hospitalization were captured on film and revealed just last month in the trailer for the upcoming season of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror.

Meanwhile, Sharon is continuing to care for her husband of 41 years, Ozzy, who has Parkinson's disease.

Last year, amid her pregnancy, Kelly sat down with ET to open up about what her new normal would look like in the early days of motherhood.

"I'm really, really excited," she gushed. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

She also explained how she planned to split time between the U.S. and the U.K. with her little one.

"They're gonna be on the journey with us, as you know. I will be splitting my time, half the time in the U.K., half the time here, and which is great since Sid’s half-English as well," she added. "He has all of his family over there, and my child will be able to have the same kind of life I did, just not on the road."

