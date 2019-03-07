Jack Osbourne's marriage has officially been terminated.

After 10 months, Osbourne and ex Lisa Stelly's divorce was finalized on Tuesday, multiplesourcesreport.

Stelly first filed for divorce from Osbourne in May 2018, after nearly six years of marriage, and a judge approved the dissolution of their union earlier this week after the pair finalized the terms of their divorce settlement in December.

Osbourne, 33, and Stelly, 32, share three daughters -- Pearl, 6, Andy Rose, 3, and Minnie Theodora, 1.

According to the terms of their divorce settlement, Osbourne will pay a sizeable amount in child support and they will share joint custody of their kids while they make an effort to co-parent, TMZ reports.

Court documents obtained by ET back in May show that Stelly cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce in her initial filing.

After news of the divorce broke, Osbourne shared a statement to Instagram addressing their split, writing, "So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on."

"First and foremost, we absolutely still love each other," the statement continued. "Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

Following their split, Osbourne made headlines when he allegedly punched Stelly's new boyfriend, Michael Gabel, in August, according a report by Us Weekly. Gabel did not end up pressing charges.

A source told ET back in May that Osbourne and Stelly had problems at the start of their marriage and “we all kind of thought it would go this way,” referring to their eventual breakup.

However, once they started having children, their relationship seemed to improve and "they seemed so happy,” the source added.

