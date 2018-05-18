Jack Osbourne's Wife Lisa Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Jack Osbourne's wife, Lisa Stelly Osbourne, has filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

Court records show that Lisa filed for a dissolution of the couple's marriage in Los Angeles on Friday. The pair tied the knot in Hawaii in October 2012, and are parents to three daughters, Pearl, 5, Andy, 2, and Minnie, 3 months.

Earlier this week, Jack shared sweet pics of Lisa with their daughters -- along with a snapshot of his own mom, Sharon Osbourne -- in a heartfelt Mother’s Day post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mums in my life. Love you lots. Xoxoxo,” he captioned the shots.

A source tells ET that Jack and Lisa had problems at the start of their marriage and “we all kind of thought it would go this way,” referring to a breakup. But once they started having children, their relationship seemed to improve. “They seemed so happy,” the source adds.

ET spoke with Jack last month at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS event, which he attended with daughter Pearl. The former reality star opened up about family life -- saying his daughters are "spoiled rotten" by his parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne -- and his own battle with multiple sclerosis.

"You kind of have to take it each day as it comes," he said. "There’s good days. There’s bad days as it relates to being a father and living with MS. So you just kind of... you roll with it."

