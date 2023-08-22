Things were scary enough as Jack Osbourne explored a ghost town, a haunted mansion and a prison for the upcoming season of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, but his mother, Sharon Osbourne's, medical emergency tops them all.

In the exclusive trailer for the upcoming season of the series, the moment that Sharon suffered a medical emergency and remained unconscious for 20 minutes last December is documented.

In the clip, Sharon slouches over while conducting an investigation in the haunted residence. Jack quickly rushes to her side, telling production to turn on the lights while telling his mom to "breathe."

At the time of the incident, ET confirmed that the 70-year-old talk show host was hospitalized in Ventura County, California. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told ET at the time that Sharon was the woman who fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

The following day, Jack took to his Instagram Story to confirm the status of his mother's health and set the record straight on the show Sharon was filming at the time of the medical incident.

"OK here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @GHOSTADVENTURES She was filming a new episode of Night Terror with me hahaha," he began his message. "Now that we have made that clear...she has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home."

In January, Sharon revealed that doctors did every test, but "nobody knows why" she fell unconscious.

Very spooky.

Jack's Travel Channel series will not only feature multiple appearances by his mother, but his father, Ozzy Osbourne (aka The Prince of Darkness) who alongside his wife, watches their son explore a haunted town. Kelly Osbourne also appears and will get "locked up" with her big brother in a prison.

Jenny McCarthy explores the mansion of a dead industrialist, who still has control over the grounds from the beyond. And Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy will try to bring the laughs as they explore an abandoned asylum with their host.

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror returns to the Travel Channel with a two-hour premiere on Oct. 1.

