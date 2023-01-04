Sharon Osbourne is just as much in the dark about her recent health scare as her fans. The 70-year-old TV personality spoke on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday about her hospitalizations last month.

"I've been very good," she told the other panelists, noting that her holidays were "quiet."

When asked to explain her recent medical emergencies, Sharon admitted that she's still at a loss.

"I wish I could but I can't. It was the weirdest thing," she said. "I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes."

Sharon said she visited multiple hospitals and "did every test" over a period of two days but "nobody knows why."

When one fellow panelist asked if she's "good now," Sharon simply replied, "Yeah, I am, thank you."

In mid-December, ET confirmed that Sharon had been hospitalized in Ventura County, California. Her son, Jack, later updated fans on her condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"OK here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @GHOSTADVENTURES She was filming a new episode of Night Terror with me hahaha," he began his message at the time. "Now that we have made that clear...she has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home."

Two days after the initial hospitalization, Sharon took to her Instagram, writing, "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ ."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Sharon Osbourne Returns Home Following Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency

Related Gallery