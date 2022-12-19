Sharon Osbourne Returns Home Following Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is home following her recent hospitalization. TMZ, who was first to break the news, revealed that Sharon was filming an unnamed television show Friday when she suddenly fell ill.

The 70-year-old TV personality took to Instagram Monday night to share the good news along with a photo of her Christmas tree and her dog, Elvis.

"Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰," Sharon captioned the photo.

The post came with plenty of well wishes in the comments, particularly from her colleagues in the daytime TV community, with The Talk co-host, Amanda Kloots, writing, "Oh thank God ❤️," and Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba sharing her relief as well.

"Thank goodness! ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼," Inaba wrote, before urging Sharon to seek comfort in her furry companion, "Elvis will take care of you!"

Sharon's return homes comes after on Saturday, her son Jack Osbourne, took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when she had a health scare.

"OK here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @GHOSTADVENTURES She was filming a new episode of Night Terror with me hahaha," he began, adding that she has since returned home. "Now that we have made that clear...she has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home."

Jack said that he would allow his mother to share exactly what happened when she's ready.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he added. "As to what happened to my mum – I'm gonna leave to her to share about when she is ready."

On Friday, ET confirmed that Sharon was hospitalized in Ventura County, California.

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told ET that the Sharon was the woman who fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles. Capt. Brian McGrath with the Ventura County Fire Department also told ET that emergency medical service workers responded to a "medical call" at the hotel at approximately 6:30 p.m. PT that evening. Osbourne was then transported to the Santa Paula Hospital.

