Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday night in Ventura County, California, ET has confirmed.

Santa Paula Chief of Police Don Aguilar tells ET the 70-year-old TV personality was the woman who fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles. TMZ, which first broke the news, reported Osbourne was at the hotel filming an unnamed show. It's unclear if cameras captured the incident.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department also told the outlet that EMS workers responded to a "medical call" at the hotel at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Osbourne was then taken to Santa Paula Hospital. ET has reached out to the Ventura County Fire Department and Osbourne's rep for comment.

At this moment, Osbourne's exact condition is not known. It's also not known what kind of show Osbourne's filming. If the Glen Tavern Inn looks familiar, it's because the hotel was once featured in an episode of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures.

According to the hotel's website, the Glen Tavern Inn has also been featured in The Dead Files, and its ghost stories "stem from the prohibition era in which the 3rd floor of the inn was a speakeasy and gambling parlor." Legend has it that one of the hotel's ghosts is Calvin, "a cowboy that was gambling on the third floor" and "was caught cheating at cards and received a bullet to the head in the dispute."

The hotel claims that, years later during a remodel, a cowboy hat was found in a crawlspace with a bullet hole through it.

Osbourne's hospitalization comes amid caring for her husband, Ozzy, who has Parkinson's Disease. Back in October, Sharon got candid about her own grief surrounding her husband's diagnosis.

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," she told English broadcaster Jeremy Paxman in ITV's Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops -- life as you knew it."

She added, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

