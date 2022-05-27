Watch Jack Osbourne and Jason Mewes' Search for Bigfoot in 'Night of Terror' Trailer (Exclusive)
Jack Osbourne and Jason Mewes are setting out to find Bigfoot. ET's got your first look at Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot, Discovery+'s upcoming special that chronicles Osbourne and Mewes' quest to find the world’s most mysterious cryptid.
In the two-hour special, Osbourne and Mewes venture into the Priest Lake region of northern Idaho’s secluded backwoods to figure out if Bigfoot is truly an undiscovered creature of North America’s wilderness or simply an age-old legend run wild.
During their adventure, the duo will speak with eyewitnesses and experts, including acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, and camp out in the isolated, bear-infested woods as they track Bigfoot on its home turf.
"This is like Bigfoot's hotspot. More Bigfoot sightings per square mile than anywhere in the country," Osbourne says in the special's trailer, which ET is exclusively debuting. "... We're in, like, the belly of the beast out here. We're alone, isolated and remote... We're looking for an elusive mythical creature that may or may not exist."
In a press release, Osbourne explained his motivation for setting out on this quest.
"You don’t know if something’s real or not until you’ve made an attempt to find it," he said. "That’s the crux of our mission. And I’m not going to lie, I’m a bit nervous. The area we have to cover is immense with very dangerous animals like grizzly bears and mountain lions also lurking in the shadows. There’s no telling what will come stumbling out of the woods. Hopefully, it’s Jay and me in one piece."
As for Mewes, he admitted, "I’ve never done anything like this. It’s pretty crazy. It’ll be exciting to see if we can find proof and then even more awesome if we can name it. I’d call it the 'Mewesbourne.'"
The streaming service additionally teased that, when Osbourne and Mewes experience their own unusual activity amid their search, their inaugural Bigfoot expedition may turn them into full-fledged believers after all.
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot will launch Sunday, June 26 on Discovery+.
