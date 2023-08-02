Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Hid' During Her Pregnancy: 'I Did Not Want to Get Fat Shamed'
Kelly Osbourne is keeping it real when it comes to her weight loss and body insecurities. The 38-year-old TV personality privately welcomed son Sidney with Sid Wilson in late 2022, and on Tuesday, she shared a full-body shot of herself visiting The Masked Singer set.
"Never leave a rhinestone unturned. — Dolly Parton. Yesterday was so much fun thank you so much to everyone @maskedsingerfox," Osbourne captioned the photos of her slender frame in a black collared dress.
The new mom also got candid in the comments section of her post, opening up about her weight loss and changing look. When one fan asked about her "weight loss secret," Osbourne replied, "I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything. A lot of people don't like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made."
In 2020, Osbourne revealed that she had shed 85 pounds, later sharing that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.
On the new post, another commenter wrote, "Did you have work done on your neck, face? You look quite different. Also I never saw a pregnant picture of you, did you hire a surrogate to carry your child? Thank you for your transparency."
Osbourne replied, "It's just from weight loss. Honestly, I've only had Botox. There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed."
And though she kept much of her pregnancy private, her proud parents — Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne couldn't help but spill the beans.
In July 2022, Ozzy gushed to ET about his daughter during her pregnancy, saying, "She's big and she's beautiful!" Kelly reacted to in October 2022, telling ET, "I'm just like, 'Aw, Dad, come on!'"
Sharon also revealed in January 2023 that baby Sidney had been born, prompting Kelly to later post, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."
Since that time, Kelly has gotten more comfortable posting pics of her little guy.
In June, she shared a shot of his sweet face wearing a bat costume, seemingly a reference to her dad's famous on-stage bat-eating moment.
During her pregnancy, Kelly spoke with ET about having gestational diabetes. Watch the exclusive interview below.
