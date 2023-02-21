Kelly Osbourne Talks New Mom Struggles in First Post Since Welcoming Baby Son Sidney
Kelly Osbourne Shares Message About Privacy After Her Mom Sharon…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Mama June Discusses Sobriety While Getting a Makeover on ‘Super …
Alec Baldwin Could Face 5 Years in Prison for ‘Rust’ Shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Pink on Coming 'Full Circle' With Christina Aguilera:…
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Picker's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Sui…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Shawn Mendes Reflects on Decade of Fame, Break From Touring and …
Ariana DeBose Dishes on Sexy 'Kraven the Hunter' Role (Exclusive)
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams 'Extremely Harmful' …
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
Kyle Cooke Breaks Down Carl Radke's Loverboy Exit and More 'Summ…
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda and Bilal Give Pregnancy Journey Update…
Hailey Bieber Helps Kendall Jenner Shut Down Photoshop Fail Rumo…
'American Idol': Luke Bryan Tears Up During Emotional Audition i…
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Kelly Osbourne Shares Message About Privacy After Her Mom Sharon…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Kelly Osbourne is having a tough time returning to work after privately welcoming her son, Sidney. The 38-year-old British star returned to Instagram for her first photo since her son's birth over the weekend.
In the pic, Kelly and a friend are seen sticking their tongues out while sitting in a car together.
"I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she captioned the pic. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢"
It seems that Kelly still isn't quite ready to leave her baby boy behind. She returned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing that she brought baby Sidney with her for day two of the job.
"#Day2 I could not leave him again so it's #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she captioned a pic of herself holding the handle of Sidney's car seat and biting her lower lip.
Kelly and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, privately welcomed their son at the end of 2022. Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed the news in early January during her appearance on the British chat show, The Talk.
Sharon shared the little boy's name and said of Kelly, "So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."
Shortly after Sharon spilled the beans, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, writing, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Osbourne Seemingly Slams Mom Sharon for Announcing Baby News
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne on Cutting Sugar After Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis