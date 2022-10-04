Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the very real impact of sugar. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to the mother-to-be and No Sugar Co. CEO, Brad Woodgate about going sugar-free, and how crucial it was for Osbourne to cut sugar out of her diet after being diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes last month.

"I had terrible terrible, terrible heartburn, acid reflux, my feet were swelling, and I was having rapid weight gain, and I was like, 'I don't understand this, I'm not eating enough to make this add up, what's happening?''' Kelly said of the symptoms that led her to believe something was amiss.

"So, I went to the doctor, and I'd already done a test and passed it, but then when I got to my third trimester, they tested me again and it turned out that I had gestational diabetes, and the whole time, I just sat there being like, 'What what did I do wrong? What am I eating that's so bad?' Because I thought I was eating relatively healthy," she continued. "It turns out, I was not, but it was not anything I did. You either get it, or you don't, and I think it's more to do with me being 37 than any amount of sugar that I was eating. But now that I know what I know about sugar, I don't think I'll ever eat the same again."

Osbourne said she essentially had to go on a diet in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"Everything now is like a science experiment for me, and I'm reading every the back of every package because what is it like 72 different names?"

"That's what I was about to say," Woodgate confirmed. "Your story is so familiar, that I've heard it all around the world because there's literally 72 and counting different names for refined sugars.

He continued, "So, companies have gotten really kind of smart at trying to change the name of sugar so that you don't feel like you're consuming it, but the truth is, it's 72 different ways it can be on that package, so, this is what this day is about is to bring awareness to those 72 different names.

Woodgate, who sat down with Osbourne on Oct. 3 to help shed light on No Sugar Day, said her story and initiatives like this one will prompt the FDA to take a harder look at the detrimental impacts of refined sugars.

"We truly believe that refined sugar will be looked at in 10 years the way smoking was reviewed 10 years ago," Woodgate explained. That the effects on our health, and your health and everybody's health across the world, is gonna be affected with refined sugar in this way.

While Osbourne said she was eating healthy through her pregnancy, her Gestational Diabetes diagnosis was no fault of her, but just a result of how her body breaks down sugar.

"It's to do with the way the placenta breaks down sugar," the 37-year-old TV personality explained. "And mine blocks my body from producing insulin properly, so, it's one of those things where as soon as I have the baby, I'll go back to normal again, but during the last trimester of my pregnancy I have to be very careful."

"I take my blood sugar four times a day," she continued. "And I know I'm not supposed to say this, but I think it's kinda fun because I get to see what I ate and how it affected my body, and I've become slightly obsessed, and I will tell you, that a lot of these restaurants that claim to be healthy are filled with sugar. I couldn't believe it. I'm like, 'But this is organic, and this is kale, and this is brown rice,' and it's not, everything is filled with sugar, so, I have had to learn to cook the best I can."

The change to her diet has also resulted in an over 10-pound weight loss, with Osbourne telling ET that it happened without really trying once she cut sugar out.

"Without trying, I just took the sugar out," she shared. "So no sugary drinks. All l drink is water, and I'll have one coffee, but now I'm not allowed the coffee at all. It's crazy just to see when you eat clean, not necessarily healthy, just clean how it just it reversed everything.

Osbourne continued, "I haven't had to wear compression socks, which is amazing, as you probably went through with your wife during pregnancy, it's rough. But by the end of the day, your ankles are swollen and you have to put these socks on and lie in bed with your feet, and I haven't had to do that once since I cut out sugar. I just feel clearer, and I have way more energy than I did."

Osbourne, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, couldn't be more excited about becoming a mom, and sharing the milestone with her famous family.

"I'm really, really excited," she gushed. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

Her rockstar dad even spilled the beans about the sex of Osbourne's baby before she had the chance to announce it, but the singer said she can't fault her father for his excitement over becoming a grandfather once more.

"I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first -- out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

