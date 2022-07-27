Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
Asher Angel on 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' and Friendship With Ja…
Ozzy Osbourne Lights Up Over Daughter Kelly's Pregnancy and Teas…
Kevin Jonas on Being an Overprotective Dad and Hosting New Show …
Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. Have Heated Exchange at Press Con…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!
The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share three daughters together -- Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4. Jack and Aree got engaged in December 2021.
When Jack first announced back in March that he and Aree were expecting, Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented on her future sister-in-law's post, writing, "You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s heart is pure and true. Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!! Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!"
Speaking of Kelly, she, too, is pregnant with her first child with Slipknot star Sid Wilson. ET recently caught up with Ozzy Osbourne at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, and the Black Sabbath frontman gushed about Kelly, who is six months pregnant at the moment.
"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," says a beaming Ozzy, who also shared he's buying Kelly's kid a microphone as the first present.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Jack Osbourne & Jason Mewes' Search for Bigfoot in New Special
Jack Osbourne Is Expecting Baby No. 4 With His Fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Girlfriend Aree Gearhart
Ozzy Osbourne on Health After Major Surgery, Pregnant Daughter Kelly
Everything to Know About Kelly Osbourne's Boyfriend Sid Wilson