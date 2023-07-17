It's already been a year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do!" On Sunday, the Hollywood power couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner at Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Affleck, 50, looked dapper in an all-black outfit, while 53-year-old Lopez dazzled in a white mini-dress with sparkly embellishments. She paired the style with heels and a small green purse.

On July 16, 2022, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas before getting married again in front of their friends and family a month later at the actor's estate in Georgia.

In January, Lopez opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live about how their Vegas wedding was Affleck's idea.

"Twenty years ago we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then," Lopez said, referencing her first engagement to Affleck in 2002. "And this time I absolutely had a little PTSD. I was like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?' And we were so happy, of course it was happening, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful."

The Shotgun Wedding star shared that after a particularly tense wedding planning meeting in which it was suggested that the couple couldn't get married in Savannah, Georgia, and should instead have considered Italy, Affleck made a suggestion.

"We hung up the phone and I was like, 'This is crazy. What are we doing?'" Lopez recalled. "Ben just says, 'F**k it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"

The triple-threat star initially thought it wouldn't be possible because she had rehearsal for her show, but Affleck had it all planned out.

"He was like, 'Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I'm going to have everything all set up. Three of our kids were at camp, two of them were with us and he was like, 'They're going to be our witnesses. Let's go. We're doing it tonight.' And we did," she told Kimmel.

Lopez noted that they had to wait in line for their marriage license like everyone else at the county clerk's office.

"Everybody was chill. They weren't freaking out or anything," she said. "They were talking to us. They were like, 'Hey, what are you doing here?'"

