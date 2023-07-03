It was a family day out for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who enjoyed a summer outing with their kids in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The couple enjoyed a day of shopping at the Bridgehampton Art Affair in Bridgehampton, New York, and were joined by two of Affleck's children, 17-year-old Violet and 11-year-old Samuel, as well as one of Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme, during the excursion.

"They all looked like they had a great time and seemed very cute and sweet together," an eyewitness tells ET. "Ben and Jen took some selfies with fans and both of them looked like they were in a great mood."

The duo was snapped by photographers as they walked, with Affleck wearing a black button-up shirt and jeans, and Lopez looking summer chic in a floral print romper.

The sighting comes as Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, are moving into a new home, after dropping a cool $60 million for a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills. ET confirmed that the couple recently closed escrow on a 46,000 square-foot, 5-acre home with 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms.

Last month, a source told ET how Lopez and Affleck's blended family is handling the transition. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to the source, the brood is getting along well and "learning and growing together as a new, extended family."

The source also told ET that Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot at a lavish wedding in Georgia, "are so excited about their new home and are looking forward to connecting their families further together. They couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter. They want to decorate their new home together and share that bonding experience. They also can’t wait to host holiday parties together and to have family and friends over for fun occasions."

