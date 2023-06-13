Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a superhero date night!

On Monday, the power couple attended the premiere of Affleck's new movie, The Flash, at Ovation Hollywood -- and they packed on the PDA.

Affleck, who plays Batman in the film, channeled his Bruce Wayne character in a relaxed black suit which he left unbuttoned at the top.

For her part, the Lopez went full glam in the Gucci Cruise 2024 black sleeveless high neck scuba and silk crêpe de chine evening dress. The "On the Floor" singer showed off the look as she posed solo on the carpet, and held on to a black clutch. Lopez wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported subtle drop earrings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, used the carpet to show off some PDA as they kissed for the cameras, and held on to each other as they made their way down the carpet before heading inside the venue.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Following their evening out, Lopez took to Instagram to give her followers a closer look at her glamourous ensemble and the JLo Beauty look she achieved for the evening.

"FLASH⚡️Premiere @gucci @ash_kholm @JesusHair @TomBachik @RobZangardi @MarielHaenn @jlobeauty," she wrote.

Lopez's post also gave her followers a look inside her and Affleck's new home as she stood by the main door in one of the photos shared in the post.

ET confirmed on May 31 that the couple closed escrow on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills.

Developed by Gala Asher, the 46,000 square-foot, five-acre home boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The lavish mansion also includes an indoor sports complex with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar. The property also includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guard house, and a 12-car garage, with additional parking spaces for up to 80 vehicles, according to the estate listing.

The move came just in time as the couple will have somewhere to celebrate their year anniversary as a married couple in August.

For more of Jennifer and Ben's love story, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Addresses Mom’s Past Comments on Wanting Her Back With Ben Affleck (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's 'Cordial' Relationship

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Buy $60 Million Home After 2 Years

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are 'Closer Than Ever Before'

Related Gallery