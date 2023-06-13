Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Kiss on 'The Flash' Premiere Red Carpet
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s New $60 Million Home (So…
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Tony Awards 2023: Inside Must-See Speeches From Alex Newell, Sea…
2023 Tony Awards: All the Must-See Moments
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Samuel L. Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Lea Michele Turn Viral at 2…
Kristin Davis Says She Wishes She Could ‘Fix’ Feud Between Sarah…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
DC Young Fly Praises Ms Jacky Oh! in Touching Tribute at Celebra…
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy's Name Revealed
Prince William Pledges Loyalty to His Father Charles at King’s C…
Prince William Responds After Troops Faint During Outdoor Rehear…
'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Hopes That Carmella Catfishing Him Is a '…
CMA Fest: Luke Bryan on How He's Balancing 'American Idol', Tour…
Inside Ariana Madix's Endorsement Deal Blitz Post-Scandoval
Jane Lynch on Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Casting and 'Mrs. Maise…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a superhero date night!
On Monday, the power couple attended the premiere of Affleck's new movie, The Flash, at Ovation Hollywood -- and they packed on the PDA.
Affleck, who plays Batman in the film, channeled his Bruce Wayne character in a relaxed black suit which he left unbuttoned at the top.
For her part, the Lopez went full glam in the Gucci Cruise 2024 black sleeveless high neck scuba and silk crêpe de chine evening dress. The "On the Floor" singer showed off the look as she posed solo on the carpet, and held on to a black clutch. Lopez wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported subtle drop earrings.
Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, used the carpet to show off some PDA as they kissed for the cameras, and held on to each other as they made their way down the carpet before heading inside the venue.
Following their evening out, Lopez took to Instagram to give her followers a closer look at her glamourous ensemble and the JLo Beauty look she achieved for the evening.
"FLASH⚡️Premiere @gucci @ash_kholm @JesusHair @TomBachik @RobZangardi @MarielHaenn @jlobeauty," she wrote.
Lopez's post also gave her followers a look inside her and Affleck's new home as she stood by the main door in one of the photos shared in the post.
ET confirmed on May 31 that the couple closed escrow on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills.
Developed by Gala Asher, the 46,000 square-foot, five-acre home boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The lavish mansion also includes an indoor sports complex with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar. The property also includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guard house, and a 12-car garage, with additional parking spaces for up to 80 vehicles, according to the estate listing.
The move came just in time as the couple will have somewhere to celebrate their year anniversary as a married couple in August.
For more of Jennifer and Ben's love story, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's 'Cordial' Relationship
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Buy $60 Million Home After 2 Years
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are 'Closer Than Ever Before'
Related Gallery