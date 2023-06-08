Inside Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's 'Cordial' Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have more than just Ben Affleck in common. They're both also great and dedicated mothers who connect over that special bond.

A source tells ET that Lopez, 53, and Garner, 51, "are very cordial and they have a very healthy and functioning relationship." The source says their kids are also getting along well and "learning and growing together as a new, extended family," which consists of Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck's three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina,14, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with Garner. Affleck, 50, and Garner officially divorced in October 2018.

The source says that things between Garner and Affleck "are healthy in terms of coparenting" and that "they have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be."

The transition is in reference to Affleck and Lopez moving into a new home, after dropping a cool $60 million for a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills. ET confirmed that the couple recently closed escrow on a 46,000 square-foot, 5-acre home with 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms.

The kiddos will have tons of rooms for extracurricular activities, for sure, as the lavish mansion also includes an indoor sports complex with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring and a sports lounge.

The source tells ET that Garner just wants her kids to feel comfortable and have everyone continue to act in a respectful and loving way. The source adds that Garner is in "a great space and feels good about where things currently stand with the new family dynamic."

The source also tells ET that Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot at a lavish wedding in Georgia, "are so excited about their new home and are looking forward to connecting their families further together. They couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter. They want to decorate their new home together and share that bonding experience. They also can’t wait to host holiday parties together and to have family and friends over for fun occasions."

A source recently told ET that "Ben and Jen are doing phenomenally" and that they "are closer than ever before."

