Home sweet home!
ET can confirm Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have closed escrow on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills.
Developed by Gala Asher, the 46,000 square-foot, 5-acre home boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The lavish mansion also includes an indoor sports complex with a basketball court, a pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar.
The property also includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guard house, and a 12-car garage, with additional parking space for up to 80 vehicles, according to the estate listing.
The property was originally listed for $135 million back in June 2018 but has gone through several price reductions since then. It relisted earlier this month for nearly $75 million, but Affleck and Lopez scored it for $60,850,000. The couple was repped by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.
The married movie stars aren’t the only famous faces in the neighborhood either. A source tells ET, John Mayer lives nearby as well.
The couple -- who got married in a lavish ceremony in August 2022 -- have been house hunting for over two years, with several previous property options falling through.
In February, Lopez put her Bel Air, California, home on the market for $42.5 million. According to the description of the massive property, the "rare and extraordinary" home is located on eight "awe-inspiring acres" of land and the massively luxurious estate offers potential homebuyers a "one-of-a-kind lifestyle impossible to duplicate" and the property includes "private hiking trails and destinations."
According to a report by TMZ, it only took one week to close the deal on the couple's new home, and they are already moving in. As seen in photos obtained by the outlet, the new sprawling driveway can be seen crowded with furnishings and belongings as a team of movers works to get the pair's home set up to live in.
For more on Affleck and Lopez, check out the video below.
