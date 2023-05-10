The power of manifestation! Jennifer Lopez is opening up about remarks her mom recently made about how badly she always wanted the actress to reconnect with Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new action thriller, The Mother, at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The couple packed on the PDA while posing for cameras, and a beaming Lopez spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her mom's recent comments with the Today show about how she'd been hoping the pair would rekindle their romance for over two decades.

"It's so funny, she never said that to me," Lopez told ET, laughing. "We never spoke about it."

Lopez and Affleck got married last August, after rekindling their romance. The pair had previously been engaged, but called things off in 2004.

"I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years," Rodríguez said to the Today show last week, when she joined her daughter for an interview while promoting the new project.

According to Lopez, her mom has always had a soft spot for Affleck from the very beginning, adding, "She really loved him when we were together before."

Luckily for everyone involved, her mom's prayers were seemingly answered as the two actors appeared to be head-over-heels in love on Wednesday's carpet.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Affleck came out to support his wife at the premiere of her new film, in which she stars as a former assassin who has to come out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter, whom she left earlier in her life.

"We do beat a little ass in this movie. We do, yeah," Lopez said of the film's many action sequences. "I expected to get roles like this -- or I would have liked to get roles this -- in my 20s and 30s. Now doing it, at this point in my career, to me, it's super empowering."

"It was a great role and I think Niki Caro, who directed it, did a great job kind of opening it up and making a big action film," Lopez added excitedly.

The Mother comes out May 12 on Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez's Mother Interrupts Her Interview to Gush Over Ben Affleck This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Kiss at 'The Mother' Premiere

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Parenting Styles and Mother's Day Plans

Matt Damon Says JLo Is 'Best Thing That Has Happened' to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Talking About Ben Affleck as a Dad

Jennifer Lopez's Mother Interrupts Her Interview to Gush Over Ben Affleck