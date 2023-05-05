Despite her role in her latest project, Jennifer Lopez isn’t a helicopter parent.

Lopez, spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith on Thursday, ahead of a screening of The Mother at The Whitby Hotel in New York City, and discussed her upcoming film, parenthood and her simple plans for Mother’s Day.

In the action-packed movie, Lopez plays an assassin helicopter parent who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life from dangerous assailants.

"I wouldn't call myself a helicopter parent," said Lopez. "I'm a little more laid back. You know, the word would be gypsy-ish. We travel the world, me and my kids. We give them their space. I feel like, 'I'm here. I love you.'"

Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, share 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, while her husband, Ben Affleck, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are parents to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

When asked who disciplines the children more, Lopez, who wore a black dress, diamond necklace and crystal-embellished strappy sandals from JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ By REVOLVE, shared, "I think we both are, but we're gentle in that way. We're not disciplinary in a really tough, aggressive way. That's not our style."

With Mother’s Day is around the corner, Lopez told ET that she’s planning to take it easy. "I mean it's like a day off," she shared. "I'm looking forward to just spending it at home with the kids, with the hubby, and watching The Mother."

Lopez also opened up about what wisdom she’d like her children to take away from her. "To stand in their own truth and unapologetically be themselves. I try to do that more as I’ve gotten older and grown up a bit and I want them to know that there's nothing that they can't accomplish, that they are very limitless," she said. "That is a real thing and if you believe that you can accomplish anything in your life and I hope they're getting that from me.”

The Mother comes out Friday, May 12 on Netflix.

