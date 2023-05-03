Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her 20-Year Love Journey With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is still celebrating her second act of love with Ben Affleck!
During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, The Mother actress opened up about the beauty of her and her husband's rekindled romance -- and how their love is still inspiring her music.
"I went on an incredible journey through my life for the past 20 years and I think I've grown a lot and these albums really are about capturing those moments in time like I captured that moment in time with the This Is Me ... Then album," the 53-year-old entertainer said about her upcoming album, which is the story of their love today.
"Falling in love with the love of your life and having that moment and then 20 years later, us coming back together and trying to capture this moment, which is a very different thing. And I think people are going to feel that," she said.
This Is Me ... Now has been described as Lopez's love letter to her husband with whom she rekindled her romance in 2021, before tying the knot -- twice -- in 2022.
"It's just me," she said about the music. "Me and my whole heart and it does capture this moment in time for me when we got back together a couple years ago. It's a beautiful piece of work I think. I'm very proud of it."
Being a wife and mother has also changed the way Lopez looks at the world.
"I think when you have life experience behind you, as different things happen in your life, you realize what's really important," she said. "And I love what I do, I always have said that. But since I had kids, that changed a lot for me, and now having a family in this way, and being married, you kind of start rejiggering everything."
When it comes to family, Lopez -- who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony -- said their blended home is full of love.
"They love Ben," she said of her teens. "He's a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them as well. Because he has his three beautiful children, and then there's us. And he's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. They love him and they appreciate him and so do I."
