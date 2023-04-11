Jennifer Lopez is The Mother! The actress sheds her lighthearted romantic comedy persona for darkness and grit in her new Netflix thriller.

The film features Lopez as a deadly assassin living as a recluse in the wilderness when an unexpected threat to the estranged daughter (Lucy Paez) that she gave up years before, pushes her to come out of hiding to protect her.

"I'm a killer. But I'm also a mother," Lopez says as the trailer shows her racing through various locations in a series of high-speed chases through a seaside city, a motorcycle pursuit in the mountains, and plenty of gunfire as she runs away from dangerous men in pursuit. "And I will die protecting her."

Directed by Niki Caro, The Mother is the first installment of the actress' three-movie deal with Netflix. Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green wrote the original screenplay with revisions by Straight Outta Compton's Andrea Berloff. The upcoming drama also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Netflix unveiled the first look of the new movie back in September, revealing a teaser that featured Lopez in the barren wilderness, hunting deer and seemingly keeping herself in fighting shape doing pull-ups as she prepared for battle in the remote, frigid locale.

"She needs protection right now," Lopez said in the clip about her kidnapped daughter. "You saw what was out there. It's going to keep coming. If there's trouble, come find me."

The thriller is a drastic change from Lopez's January streamer release, Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding. In that movie, Lopez plays Darcy, a bride whose wedding to her fiancé, Tom (Josh Duhamel), gets hijacked by criminals.

"She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel previously told ET of Lopez. "She's a lot of fun to work with."

"I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her," he continued at the time. "I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat."

Fans will see the new side of Lopez when The Mother premieres May 12 for Mother's Day weekend on Netflix.

