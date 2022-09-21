Jennifer Lopez Is a Bride Once Again in New Pics for 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Lopez is back in her bridal elegance, this time for a movie role! The 53-year-old newlywed actress is looking a bit less put together than she did for either of her weddings to Ben Affleck in the new promotional images for her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding.
In the movie, Lopez plays Darcy, a bride whose wedding to her fiancé, Tom (Josh Duhamel), gets hijacked by criminals.
In one chaotic shot, we see Lopez in a beautiful bridal gown featuring lots of tulle, gripping onto her groom's hands as the train of the dress gets caught in the tire of a car. The couple looks the worse for wear as they attempt to free her.
But things are all smiles in another still as Lopez is seen in Duhamel's arms wearing a crop top and shorts in an intimate embrace.
There are also pics of co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and D'Arcy Carden in character for the upcoming rom-com.
"She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel previously told ET of Lopez. "She's a lot of fun to work with."
"I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her," he continued at the time. "I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat."
Filming for the movie wrapped in April 2021, around the time that Lopez and Affleck were stirring up rekindled romance rumors. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July and had a glamorous Georgia wedding in August.
