Jennifer Lawrence is showing off her quick wit and mini-golf skills in a new 73 Questions interview for Vogue. Unsurprisingly, the 32-year-old actress had several pop culture hot takes to share, including a hilarious off-the-cuff reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance.
The Causeway star answered questions while putting at a climate change-themed Brooklyn mini-golf course as an ominous thunderstorm brewed in the background. She explained that during the pandemic, her husband picked up a golf habit and she was hoping to hop on the bandwagon.
"I was really jealous because my husband started golfing and he had, like, an outdoor activity, and so I'm going to try to get really good at it today so I too can have an outdoor activity," she explained. "Plus I heard a storm was coming in. I was like, 'Let's get outside!'"
Lawrence said that her family is what makes her happiest these days and admitted that motherhood has "of course" changed her approach to working. She said that "there isn't" a single word to describe becoming a mom and revealed the best piece of parenting advice she's received so far is that "babies don't get bored."
Asked "What's one thing you wish you knew before getting married?" Lawrence, who wed art gallerist Cooke Maroney in 2019, zinged, "That Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were going to do it again."
Among the other pop culture topics addressed were her desire to bring Chris Farley back from the grave; her favorite movies including both the cult horror hit, Hereditary, and the comedy classic, Father of the Bride Part II; naming Christian Bale as the co-star who blew her away on set; and Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth as her most fun co-stars of all time in The Hunger Games movies.
Lawrence also revealed a delightfully quintessential anecdote about Robert De Niro attending her wedding weekend festivities.
"He's amazing on set. He's just the sweetest man in the world -- still very intimidating," she said of her Silver Linings Playbook co-star. "I invited him to my rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come, and when he came I said, 'Bob, you really don't have to be here. You can go home.' And he was like, 'Thank you so much' -- and he left.'"
Of course it wouldn't be a J.Law interview without a Real Housewives reference. She name-dropped Sonja Morgan as her favorite housewife of all time and, in offering her advice to New York City tourists, suggested fans tell Bethenny Frankel that she's "not a chef" if they ever see her out and about. The reference, a playful callback to a dig from Kelly Bensimon in season three of Real Housewives of New York City.
Frankel reacted to the callout with a lighthearted laugh on TikTok.
@bethennyfrankel#duet with @voguemagazine lots of questions but great answers #vogue#jenniferlawrence#newyorkcity#voguetok#jlaw#jenniferlaw#laughoutloud#lol#laughteristhebestmedicine♬ original sound - Vogue
On Tuesday, Lawrence's full cover story with Voguewas revealed. In the feature, she shared new details about the birth of her son, Cy, and that she previously experienced two miscarriages. She also opened up about suffering a rift with her family in Kentucky after the 2016 election and the political issues that keep her up at night.
Read more from that story here.
