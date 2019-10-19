Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are officially married!

A source tells ET that the 29-year-old actress and the art gallerist tied the knot on Saturday, at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island, the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian.

According to the source, it’s a star-studded affair. "Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney’s Newport," the source says.

Additional attendees include Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen and director David O. Russell.

Earlier in the day, another source told ET that on Friday, "several celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Sienna Miller, departed on boats from the marina at Gurney’s Newport to attend the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island."

The source added that many guests were staying at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, with the resort abuzz with wedding excitement. "Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event. Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It’s going to be such a fun party," the source said.

The couple got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating. They were first linked together last June, and a source previously told ET that the two had an instant connection when they began dating last spring. The source described Maroney as "down to earth," as well as "fun, super social and a really hard worker."

"When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends," the source said of their initial meeting. "Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source added. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

In May, the two celebrated their engagement party at the River Café in Brooklyn, New York, which Lawrence's good friend, Emma Stone, attended. Lawrence couldn't look happier in a picture from the romantic party that her stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, Instagrammed.

On Sept. 16, the couple made a visit to the NYC marriage bureau, and a source told ET that the two went unnoticed while waiting in the main waiting room.

Lawrence talked about why she wanted to marry Maroney when she appeared on Catt Sadler's podcast, NAKED with Catt Sadler, in June.

"We wanted to commit fully, and he's my best friend," she said, adding that she plans to legally change her last name to his. "I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet, you're like, 'You can't leave.' So, I wanted to take up on that offer."

A source recently told ET that the couple definitely want kids.

"They both want children and have been discussing starting a family," the source said. "Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

ET spoke with Lawrence at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles in June, where she revealed how she knew Maroney was the one.

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she gushed. "It was a very, very easy decision."

