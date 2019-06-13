Jennifer Lawrence is ready to say "I do."

The 28-year-old actress sat down with Catt Sadler for her podcast, NAKED with Catt Sadler, and talked about how wedding planning has been going. Lawrence got engaged to art gallerist Cooke Maroney in February, and celebrated her engagement party last month.

Lawrence jokes she's too lazy to be neurotic about her upcoming wedding, and says she has already picked out her wedding dress and venue. She does, however, admit to having one bridezilla moment -- when she thought she didn't want a bachelorette party but changed her mind, though none of her friends were available because she didn't give them enough notice. Lawrence admits she broke down in tears in front of her fiance.

"It was too last-minute," she says with a laugh. "People travel. They're, like, out of town. I had, like, one friend that could make it. ... I didn't realize that I wanted it until yesterday, until I realized I couldn't have it, which is typical. My friend was like, 'Welcome to being a bride.' I've cried, I've officially joined the club."

Lawrence says she is rescheduling her bachelorette party, and notes that going back to work soon and being away from her fiance were part of the reason she was so emotional.

"Then I was like, 'Maybe I'm just nervous about going to New Orleans because I haven't been away from you for a while and you know how many ghost stories they have,'" she recalls telling Maroney. "'And I'll be in New Orleans, and you won't be around if I get scared by a ghost and you're not there.' He was like, 'Babe, we've gone from bachelorette to ghosts.' I don't know. I was like, 'Just get me a beer.' That was my one moment."

Lawrence also talks about meeting Maroney and taking a break from her career. Over the past year, she's spent more time in New York -- where she fell in love -- than in Hollywood.

"I feel like I got to know myself in the past year," Lawrence says. "You know, I met somebody, I fell in love and I started a new life in New York. It's not as private as I would love for it to be, but I have been doing things that I didn't actually think that I could."

Lawrence explains she used to be wary of going out due to her fame, but that changed when she started dating Maroney.

"I used to have a stigma about, you know, going to restaurants, or I felt like I couldn't go to dive bars," she shares. "There were just certain things, like, 'Oh, I can't do that.' And then the past year, I've just been doing all of that. ... Honestly, I was dating someone and I didn't want to tell him about [it.] You know, I wanted to be normal and cool, so I just kind of hid that part of me and it ended up being fine. ... It was cool."

The Oscar-winning actress calls the development of her relationship with Maroney "organic," and said she definitely wasn't in a place where she was ready to get married until she met her fiance.

"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him," she says. "We wanted to marry each other. ... Cooke is the greatest human being I've ever met, he really is. And he gets better. I know that sounds really stupid, but he is the greatest person I've ever met. I feel very honored to be a Maroney."

"We wanted to commit fully, and he's my best friend," she continues about why they want to get married, adding that she plans to legally change her last name to his. "I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet, you're like, 'You can't leave.' So, I wanted to take up on that offer."

A source recently told ET that Lawrence and Maroney are "head over heels in love," and have been "truly inseparable" since their engagement.

"[They] recently signed on to an amazing luxury apartment in New York City," the source said. "They have been so busy planning their wedding -- their first choice of locations is New York, but it's not finalized yet. They have been incredibly secretive because privacy is a big priority for them."

"They are both very low-key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a stuffy, pretentious atmosphere," the source added. "Their vision is traditional with a relaxed and casual ceremony; they mainly just want to share their love with friends and family and to express their happiness to those closest to them."

ET spoke to Lawrence at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month, where she revealed why Maroney is the One. Watch the video below for more:

