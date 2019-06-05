Talk about amicable exes!

There certainly aren't any hard feelings between Jennifer Lawrence and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult! The two star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and shared a big laugh together while at the film's premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday. In one photo snapped of the exes, Hoult is laughing so hard that he's heeled over.

Both stars made big style statements at the premiere. Lawrence, 28, looked gorgeous in a Dior dress and Niwaka jewelry, while Hoult, 29, stood out in a bright blue suit and gold shirt.

Lawrence and Hoult met on the set of 2011's X Men: First Class and dated for four years before splitting in 2014. Since the breakup, they've managed to keep a close friendship, with Hoult referring to his ex in one interview as "family."

The co-stars have moved on in their love lives, and Lawrence spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at Tuesday's premiere about the new man in her life, fiance Cooke Maroney.

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence, who was wearing her engagement ring at the event, said of her soon-to-be husband. "It was a very, very easy decision."

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7.

Here's more with the stunning actress:

