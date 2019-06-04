The Dark Phoenix cast knows how to shut down a red carpet.

The stars of the upcoming X-Men film stepped out in style to attend the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday. Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain and the film's leading lady, Sophie Turner, were all visions of beauty as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

A newly-engaged Lawrence, who portrays Mystique in the comic-book franchise, looked sophisticated in a black gown that featured a deep-V and belt around the waist. Her golden locks were curled and in a stylish updo, and her makeup consisted of a smoky brown eye, bronzer and matte taupe lip.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chastain -- who arrived with a black cast on her arm after undergoing wrist surgery -- wowed in a white, one-sleeve jumpsuit that featured a draping skirt. She paired the look with white platform heels, earrings.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

As for Turner, she looked impeccable in a black-and-gray striped strapless dress by Louis Vuitton with silver detailing and a black belt. She also wore earrings from the Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry Collection and a ring from the Louis Vuitton B Blossom Collection.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alexandra Shipp was fierce in a sky blue, strapless frock that included a dramatic skirt with a big ruffle.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meanwhile, the men of the superhero film did not disappoint with their fashion. Nicholas Hoult channeled his character, Beast, in a bright blue suit with a mustard button-up shirt.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

James McAvoy looked slick in a blue suit with a white dress shirt and black boots.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Evan Peters opted for an all-black ensemble with a white polka-dot shirt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael Fassbender, on his end, wore a cream-colored suit with matching shirt and gray tie.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on June 7. For more on the X-Men film, watch below.

