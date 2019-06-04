Jennifer Lawrence on Why Fiance Cooke Maroney Is the One (Exclusive)

Getting engaged to Cooke Maroney was an "easy decision" for Jennifer Lawrence.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 28-year-old actress at the premiere of her movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, where she opened up about her new relationship status and why Maroney was the one.

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence said of her fiance. "It was a very, very easy decision."

News broke that Lawrence was engaged to Maroney, a 34-year-old art director, in February, after she was spotted rocking a diamond sparkler on her ring finger while out to dinner in New York City. The pair were first romantically linked last June.

Lawrence walked the red carpet solo at Tuesday's premiere, celebrating what is likely her last movie for the X-Men franchise.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"[Sophie Turner] absolutely did [give Mystique a good ending]," she shared. "That's not a lie. That's true. She really did."

The actress has played Mystique since 2011's X-Men: First Class, and joked to ET that all that blue has made her ready to take a break from full-body makeup for a while. "I don't even think I'll do aging makeup ever -- just nothing. Stop painting my face, except for this," she said. "I was blown away, really. They did not hold back with the ending of this movie, and it was quite emotional."



"If you watch the series of the movies, you'll see there's like, writing around my blue," Lawrence dished of the scripts, which have featured her less and less in Mystique's natural blue state. "The first movie I ended like, 'Mutant and proud!' And then the second movie, I was like, 'I changed my mind.' It's tough. It's a long time in the makeup chair."

Dark Phoenix sees the X-Men face the full power of the Phoenix (Turner) after a mission goes wrong. The latest installment in the X-Men franchise hits theaters on Friday.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Party With Fiance Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Surprise Appearance on 'KUWTK'

Jennifer Lawrence Enjoys Low-Key Date With Cooke Maroney After Wild Night Out With Adele

Related Gallery