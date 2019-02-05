Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Engaged!

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Jennifer Lawrence.

The Oscar-winner and her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, got engaged recently, ET has learned.

Reports of the couple's engagement began swirling this past weekend when the actress was spotted wearing a large diamond sparkler on her ring finger as the pair enjoyed dinner at New York City's trendy bistro, Raoul's.

It's unknown at this time when exactly Maroney -- a high-end art director at the prestigious Gladstone gallery in New York -- popped the question. Page Six was the first to report the couple's new relationship status.

The duo was first romantically linked in June, when they were seen walking arm-in-arm through the Big Apple.

Later, in September, Lawrence brought Maroney as her date to the New York premiere of The Favourite, which stars the actress' former boyfriend and amiable ex, Nicholas Hoult.

For more news and videos about the celebrated actress, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicholas Hoult Says He Sees Ex-Girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence as 'Family’

Jennifer Lawrence Channels Chic Equestrian in New Fashion Campaign -- Pics!

Jennifer Lawrence Holds Onto Rumored BF During Walk in NYC

Related Gallery