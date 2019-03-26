It's date night for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney!

The engaged couple couldn't have looked happier as they spent a night out in New York City on Monday. Lawrence and Maroney first enjoyed a romantic meal together at Barrio Chino before walking over to a nearby theater for a showing of Kids.

The Hunger Games star looked chic in a black coat, matching black pants and white blouse. She held on close to Maroney, who sported blue tousers and a black zip-up sweater. The pair's outing comes just a few days after the actress' wild night out with Adele, during which the friends became the life of the party at the NYC gay bar.

Adele joked during her and Lawrence's outing that the Oscar winner should tone down her nights out now that she's set to wed Maroney, but a source told ET last month that Lawrence and Maroney are completely on the same page.

"When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends," the source said of their initial meeting. "Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source added. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

