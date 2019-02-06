Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had an instant connection when they began dating last spring, a source tells ET.

ET learned on Tuesday that the Oscar-winning actress and the New York-based high-end art director recently got engaged. The two were first romantically linked last June.

"When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends," the source said of their initial meeting. "Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source adds. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

According to the source, the two have met one another's parents, who have given their blessing when it comes to their engagement.

"They got engaged because they both just knew it was right," the source says. "They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends."

As for Lawrence's new fiance, the source notes that he's "a really good guy with a great reputation."

"He is fun, super social and a really hard worker," the source says. "He is always up for a good time and never seems to miss a party. He's actually really down to earth. They both are."

On Monday, the couple was snapped leaving French bistro Raoul's in New York City. Lawrence looked chic in a polka-dot black mini dress, tights and a black jacket, and rocked her engagement ring.

