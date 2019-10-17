Jennifer Lawrence is headed down the aisle soon.

The actress and her fiance, Cooke Maroney, made a visit to the New York City marriage bureau last month, a source told ET, and the Newport Buzz in Rhode Island reported on Thursday that their wedding is taking place at Belcourt Castle, the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. ET has learned that the Belcourt of Newport is closed this weekend for a private event.

So just who is that man who has stolen Lawrence's heart? Unlike some of her past high-profile romances with her exes including director Darren Aronofsky, actor Nicholas Hoult and musician Chris Martin, Maroney remains practically unknown.

Here’s what we know about the Oscar winner’s husband-to-be:

1. He’s a high-end art gallerist

Maroney works for the prestigious Gladstone 64 gallery in New York’s Upper East Side. One of the gallery’s biggest clients is Lena Dunham’s artist father, Carroll Dunham, who has shown his work there on several occasions.

2. He’s cool with her ex

Back in September, Lawrence brought Cooke as her date to the NYC premiere of The Favourite, which stars her ex-boyfriend, Hoult. Lawrence and Hoult dated on and off for years after co-starring in the X-Men films. She’s also been candid about her friendships with her exes, telling Vanity Fair of Mother! director Aronofsky last year, "We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from the movie. So when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other."

3. His parents own a farm

Cosmopolitan uncovered that Cooke’s parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, own Oliver Hill Farm in Vermont, where he grew up. You can stay at the venue, and it also -- get this -- hosts weddings!

4. He is a hard worker but he knows how to have fun too

After the two got engaged in February, a source talked with ET about the mysterious Maroney and noted that he was "a really good guy with a great reputation."

"He is fun, super social and a really hard worker," the source said. "He is always up for a good time and never seems to miss a party. He's actually really down to earth. They both are."

The source said Lawrence and Maroney had both met each other's parents, and that they had given their blessing when it comes to their engagement.

"When [Lawrence and Maroney] were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends," the source said of the couple's initial meeting. "Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source added. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

5. He is very low-key and private

In June, a source told ET that the couple has been incredibly secretive about their wedding planning because "privacy is a big priority for them."

"They are both very low-key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a 'stuffy, pretentious' atmosphere," the source said, adding that Lawrence's famous pals, Amy Schumer and Emma Stone, will "definitely" attend the nuptials. "Their vision is traditional with a relaxed and casual ceremony, they mainly just want to share their love with friends and family and to express their happiness to those closest to them."

6. He changed her mind about going out in public

Lawrence appeared on Catt Sadler's podcast, NAKED With Catt Sadler, in June, and talked about how dating Maroney changed her perspective on fame, particularly, her ability to go out and live a normal life.

"I feel like I got to know myself in the past year," Lawrence said. "You know, I met somebody, I fell in love and I started a new life in New York. It's not as private as I would love for it to be, but I have been doing things that I didn't actually think that I could."

Lawrence said she used to be wary of going out due to her celebrity status, but that changed when she started dating Maroney.

"I used to have a stigma about, you know, going to restaurants, or I felt like I couldn't go to dive bars," she shared. "There were just certain things, like, 'Oh, I can't do that.' And then the past year, I've just been doing all of that. ... Honestly, I was dating someone and I didn't want to tell him about [it.] You know, I wanted to be normal and cool, so I just kind of hid that part of me and it ended up being fine. ... It was cool."

7. He also changed her mind about marriage

The actress called the development of her relationship with Maroney "organic" during her appearance on Sadler's podcast, and said she definitely wasn't in a place where she was ready to get married until she met her fiance.

"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him," she said. "We wanted to marry each other. ... Cooke is the greatest human being I've ever met, he really is. And he gets better. I know that sounds really stupid, but he is the greatest person I've ever met. I feel very honored to be a Maroney."

"We wanted to commit fully, and he's my best friend," she continued about why they want to get married, adding that she plans to legally change her last name to his. "I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet, you're like, 'You can't leave.' So, I wanted to take him up on that offer."

When ET spoke to Lawrence in June at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles, she said getting engaged to Maroney was an "easy decision."

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence said. "It was a very, very easy decision."

