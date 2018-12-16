A new lawsuit brought against Harvey Weinstein on Thursday, filed by a "Jane Doe" plaintiff, claims the disgraced movie producer once bragged about having a sexual relationship with Jennifer Lawrence -- an alleged claim that the Oscar winner is vehemently denying.

The lawsuit, filed by an actress whose identity has not been disclosed, alleges that Weinstein lured the unnamed plaintiff into a private setting under the pretext of a business meeting to discuss her career, and then sexually assaulted her, Variety reports.

The suit further claims that Weinstein boasted about sleeping with Lawrence as an example of how he could make or break someone's career, following the star's Academy Award for Best Actress in the 2012 drama Silver Linings Playbook.

According to the suit, Weinstein allegedly told the plaintiff, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

Lawrence later released a statement to ET staunchly denying Weinstein's alleged comments.

"My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein," Lawrence shared. "I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

Lawrence herself is not involved in the lawsuit in question. The actress' tenuous connection is solely relegated to the plaintiff's recounting of Weinstein's alleged remarks.

Reps for the former movie mogul are also denying the claims made in the lawsuit, both those related to Lawrence and the plaintiff's claims of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Weinstein said, "This lawsuit was filed and updated strategically with no notice given or any attempt to reach out to Mr. Weinstein's attorneys for one reason; It was meant to embarrass Mr. Weinstein and garner unchecked media attention. There is absolutely no truth to the malicious claims made in this lawsuit, and we are reviewing our options with an eye on filing for an immediate dismissal."

"Mr. Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation," the spokesperson's statement continued. "This filing further proves that anyone can say whatever they want in a lawsuit for maximum shock value, to defame and debase, without having to offer any facts or reality."

Weinstein was arrested in May in New York and charged with rape in the first degree for two alleged incidents involving two different women in 2013 and 2014. On May 30, a grand jury voted to indict Weinstein on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in a brief hearing on June 5, in front of a judge in New York.

On July 2, Weinstein was indicted on three more felony charges of sexual misconduct after a third woman pressed charges related to an alleged incident in 2006. The charges include one count of a Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, as well as two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault, a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Weinstein is due in court on Dec. 20 for a hearing regarding the criminal charges.

Over 60 women have come out with allegations against the producer since October 2017. Watch the video below for more on the ongoing scandal and subsequent fallout.

