Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Additional Felony Charges, Could Face Life in Prison

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on three more felony charges of sexual misconduct on July 2, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced in a press release.

The additional charges come after the 66-year-old former movie mogul pleaded not guilty in May to charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, as well as Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, for alleged forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

Weinstein is now being charged with an additional count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree for an alleged forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault, a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in statement on Monday. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373."

Weinstein has continued to deny any allegations of non-consensual sex. His attorney, Ben Brafman, released a statement to ET on Monday.

"Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of Not Guilty to the new charges," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated. Furthermore to charge Mr. Weinstein as a Predator when the interactions were each consensual is simply not justified."

Weinstein is free on $1 million bail. No trial date has been set.

