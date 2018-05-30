Rose McGowan Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Indictment: 'It Is a New Chapter for Both of Us'

Following Harvey Weinstein's indictment by a grand jury on Wednesday, Rose McGowan took to Instagram to share her reaction to the legal development.

"INDICTED. FINALLY," the actress wrote. "I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us."

McGowan is one of many women who has accused the former movie producer of sexual misconduct -- which he has denied -- and has been a vocal advocate for women who have gone public with their own stories of abuse and harassment in recent months.

The actress now stars in the E! docu-series Citizen Rose, which examines her experiences with sexual assault in Hollywood and her role in the Me Too movement.

Rose's comments regarding Weinstein were shared alongside a promo for her new series, where she wrote about the backlash she feels she's faced from the mainstream media after speaking out against abuse in show business.

"Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids," Rose said, adding that many in the media have been paid off to "slut-shame, body shame, and freedom shame" her.

"All You were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right," she added, in part. "Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative."

Rose went on to say that she signed on to do to the docu-series to show people who she really is.

"But because of how I’ve been sold in the media- many of the people polled about the show say that they are on the fence about supporting it 'someone like me,'" she continued. "Suddenly though- now that the Monster aka Harvey Weinstein- has turned himself in I'm 'validated.' I have always spoken the truth."

"I know what I have achieved to change the world. I am facing time in jail because I wanted a better, freer society," Rose wrote, referring to her arrest in November in relation to an outstanding warrant for alleged felony drug possession. "I have lived a harder life than most could withstand. I know my truth… I know what I’ve done to change the world. How about you?"

McGowen's comments come hours after the 66-year-old Weinstein was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Weinstein's team -- who argued that they were "unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend him" -- revealed that Weinstein will not testify before the grand jury for his case. Watch the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rose McGowan Questions If It's Time to 'Stop Fighting' During Therapy Session on 'Citizen Rose' (Exclusive)

Bill Cosby Guilty Verdict: Rose McGowan, Elizabeth Banks and More Celebs React

Rose McGowan Tells All in New Memoir ‘Brave’: 14 Shocking Allegations