Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape in New York

Harvey Weinstein was taken into custody on Friday morning in New York, where he plead not guilty to rape and other sex crime charges filed by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

ET can confirm that the 66-year-old former movie mogul turned himself in to police in New York City just before 7:30 a.m. ET.

"Today, at the NYPD’s 1st Precinct, Harvey Weinstein was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women," read a statement from the New York City Police Department. "The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice. The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office."

Weinstein surrendered to police after the Manhattan District Attorney's office and NYPD's months-long investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. He was arraigned later that morning, and was charged with rape in the first degree for two alleged incidences involving two different women in 2013 and 2014.

“Today’s charges reflect significant progress in this active, ongoing investigation,” said District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. “I thank the brave survivors who have come forward, and my office’s prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this investigation. I would also like to thank Commissioner James O’Neill and our dedicated partners at the NYPD. We urge additional survivors and others with relevant information to call our sex crimes hotline at 212-335-9373.”

Harvey Weinstein surrenders to authorities on May 25, 2018, in New York. Getty Images

Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, released a statement to ET following the arraignment, which reads: "Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated."

A source tells ET that Weinstein did post bail and left the courthouse following his arraignment.

According to an earlier CBS News report, one woman, actress Lucia Evans -- who went public with her accusations in an article written by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker in October 2017 -- told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during a business meeting in 2004. Prosecutors have also reportedly spoken with actress Paz de la Huerta, who claimed in an interview with Vanity Fair that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Allegations against Weinstein were presented to D.A. Vance's office previously in 2015, when model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez told police that the producer had allegedly groped her. Despite reporting the incident to the NYPD immediately, Vance's office declined to file charges after two weeks of investigation.



Police in Los Angeles and London have also been investigating reports filed against Weinstein by multiple women.

Weinstein's rep released a statement following the publication of the New Yorker expose, denying the accusations against him.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," reads the statement. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout

Antonio Banderas Reflects on ‘Genius’ and What Salma Hayek Told Him About Harvey Weinstein (Exclusive)

Georgina Chapman Opens Up for the First Time About Harvey Weinstein Scandal