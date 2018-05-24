Harvey Weinstein Expected to Turn Himself in to Face Charges Related to Alleged Sexual Abuse: Reports

Harvey Weinstein will reportedly surrender on Friday.

The disgraced movie producer is expected to turn himself in to investigators after the Manhattan District Attorney's office and NYPD's months-long investigation into allegations of sexual abuse, CBS News reports. According to the outlet, Weinstein is expected to surrender to police at the NYPD's First Precinct in Manhattan at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, and be brought to New York criminal court at 9 a.m.

CBS News reports that the New York investigations had been looking into allegations by at least two women. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance told CBS New York on Wednesday that their own investigation "is in an advanced stage."

According to CBS News, one woman, actress Lucia Evans -- who went public with her accusations in an article written by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker in October 2017 -- told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during a business meeting in 2004. Prosecutors have also reportedly spoken with actress Paz de la Huerta, who claimed in an interview with Vanity Fair that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Allegations against Weinstein were presented to D.A. Vance's office previously in 2015, when model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez told police that the producer had allegedly groped her. Despite reporting the incident to the NYPD immediately, Vance's office declined to file charges after two weeks of investigation.

Police in Los Angeles and London have also been investigating reports filed against Weinstein by multiple women.

Weinstein's rep released a statement following the publication of the New Yorker expose, denying the accusations against him.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," reads the statement. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

ET has reached out to Weinstein's crisis management rep, his attorney, the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the NYPD for comment.

